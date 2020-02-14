Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN FC coach Joey Antipas expects this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign to be a “very difficult one” despite his belief that he is assembling a formidable side to challenge for the title.

Inconsistency cost Chicken Inn the title last season and they finished as runners-up to champions FC Platinum.

“This is set to be a competitive season. It will be more competitive than last season in my view because all the teams are preparing very well. A competitive league will also help in terms of bringing fans to the stadia. We all know it’s a tough environment, but if the teams produce good football, they will bring fans to the stadia,” said Antipas.

“I believe Dynamos have woken up from their slumber. I would say the purchase of players that they have done will make them a force to reckon with.

“Caps have also brought in a lot players and if they can gel, they will be formidable. You always have other threats like FC Platinum; they are the defending champions and they will be up there.

Highlanders I believe will also be in there with a shout,” he said.

Chicken Inn released defender Ben Nyahunzvi (32) and midfielders Simon Munawa, Innocent Mucheneka and Joe Nyabinde.

For this season, Chicken Inn have signed right-back Ian Nekati, Brian Giant, Clive Dzingai and Nielson Ketala.

Former Warriors’ goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro is the new goalkeepers’ coach.

The GameCocks have turned to former Talen Vision striker Brian Muza to address their goal drought since the departure of deadly gunman Clive Augusto for the South African Premiership. Muza banged in 14 goals for Talen Vision last season.

“I have been following him at Talen Vision and he is an explosive player. He has good pace and you need such kind of players in your team. With good supply, he can be a thorn in the flesh for defenders. I believe he is a good acquisition for us,” said Antipas.

“Preparations have gone well and so far the guys are putting in a lot of work. We have been working a lot on tactics and mostly endurance. The good thing is guys are responding very well and we are creating a very competitive unit. We are in Week Four of preparations and I’m seeing good signs for the season ahead.”

Meanwhile, left-back Xolani Ndlovu and winger Valentine Kadonzvo, who were on a one-week trial stint with South African Premiership side Bidvest Wits, are back in the country and training with the rest of the squad. – @innocentskizoe