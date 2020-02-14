Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AUSTRIA-based musician Vusa Mkhaya says his recent National Arts Merit Award (Nama) nomination shocked him as he did not expect anyone to consider his works.

Mkhaya, a producer who is also a member of vocal Imbube trio Insingizi however said it was good that people were recognising his works.

“It’s a good thing to get recognition. I don’t know who put my name forward as I was shocked when I saw my name among the nominees. So, I’d like to thank the person who thought of me to be on the list,” said Mkhaya.

The artiste who is in town and will be performing at an Up and Close show at the Indaba Book Café tomorrow is nominated in the Artist in the Diaspora category with the likes of United Kingdom-based Afro pop artiste Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay, singer Gemma Griffiths and America-based choreographer and performer Norah Chipaumire. The Nama will be held on February 29 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

He said just being nominated was a win for him.

“For me, this nomination is a win already. Whoever gets it, I congratulate them. I don’t want to say I’m not confident and at the same time I don’t want to say I’m confident on winning, any result I’ll accept,” said a humble Mkhaya.

The musician who has three albums to his name, The Spirit of Ubuntu (2006), Vocalism (2012) and UManyanyatha (2016) said he was looking forward to sharing the stage with Mimi Tarukwana tomorrow. The show is expected to kick off at 4PM.

He said he was staging the intimate show after requests from fans following his album launch for UManyanyatha three years ago.

“We’ve been receiving a number of requests that we should perform in the country via various social media platforms, hence I agreed to have a show in the city before I return to Austria.

“I’m excited that I’ve honoured the request,” he said.

The show, Mkhaya said, is one where people would get to know how and why he does music.

“I want to give people a chance to sample music from my previous three albums. I also want to explain the process behind the song writing, why and how I wrote those songs. After the show, there’ll be a question and answer session for people to ask about the music and the creative process,” said Mkhaya.

The imbube musician will be backed by a band which consists of members Mthabisi Moyo on guitar, Reatz Beats on bass and Mehluli “Gomez” Dube on percussion.

As part of promoting local artistes, Mkhaya said Tarukwana had been roped in as he plans to work on future collaborations with musicians based in Bulawayo and also promote their works.