Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have been accused of insensitivity after allegedly attaching a price tag on their wantaway Bosso 90 players who have been overlooked for first team promotion.

A total of 13 Highlanders players have expressed their desire to leave the Bulawayo giants.

They include Dominic Jaricha and Dalubuhle Dlodlo who had been training with the first team but were deemed not good enough by the coaches.

This has rendered them totally clubless following Bosso’s decision to take on board players who are 21 years and below as was agreed upon during the club’s annual general meeting last month.

“Its really not fair to these boys, you discard them and when they look for teams on their own you then throw spanners and say that team must pay for their services. If the team refuses it means the boys will have nowhere to go, why not let them go as free agents even if they have contracts so that they get the required game time and experience at Premiership level? This is what previous Highlanders executives used to do,” said a source.

The discarded duo of Jaricha and Dlodlo have reportedly caught the eye of PSL returnees Bulawayo City while Brian Jaravaza could be joining Talen Vision. ZPC Hwange are also eyeing some of the Bosso 90 players.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said while they have not started any negotiations with any team, attaching a price tag to players was not peculiar to Highlanders but was the norm the world over.

“We haven’t reached that stage of negotiation with any club. However, attaching a price tag on a player going out on loan is part of football business all over the world,” said Moyo.

On the possibility of a player getting stranded as a result, Moyo said the club would make a decision that is in the best interests of both parties.