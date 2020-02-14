Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has said national dam levels remain low with Bulawayo supply dams still at critical levels.

In a statement, ZINWA said the national dam level average had risen to 50,4 percent from 49,7 percent recorded last week but remains lower than expected.

“Dams have started to positively respond to rains being received in the country. The national dam level average has risen to 50, 4% from 49, 7% on Monday. “The national dam level average is however, lower than the 69% normally expected during this time of the year,” said Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, ZINWA’s Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager.

According to the latest statistics, Umzingwane Dam is at 46,1 percent, Lower Ncema 10,1 percent and Upper Ncema continues to be critically low at 2,4 percent.

“Gwayi Catchment’s dam level average is 42, 9 percent, Manyame 73, 4 percent, Mazowe 77, 3 percent, Umzingwane 46, 1 percent, Runde 40, 8 percent, Save 54, 7 percent, Chivero 57, 2 percent, Manyame 74,8 percent, Mazvikadei 77 percent, Blockley 39 percent, Karoi 24, 6 percent, Bubi-Lupane 39, 9 percent, Pollards 87, 7 percent, Exchange 48, 4 percent, Insukamini 53, 8 percent, Lower Umguza 64, 3 percent, Mtshabezi 56, 6 percent, Zhovhe 60, 5 percent, Upper Ncema 2, 4 percent and Lower Ncema 10, 1 percent,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said there was a need to manage and use water sparingly. “People should use water sparingly. This will help stretch the limited available water resources longer. In recent days we have also received a worryingly high number of cases of theft of water meters from clients.

“Clients are advised to secure their meters and to be on high alert. Chivhu is one of the hardest hit areas,” she said.

The latest statistics from ZINWA come at a time when Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has applied to Government to declare the city’s water crisis an emergency.

BCC says the declaration will enable developmental partners to mobilise resources towards provision of water in the city. The city’s Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube, revealed this on Monday during a media briefing.

BCC said despite rains experienced in the past week, the city’s dam levels remain critical at 34 percent. “We have indicated that our water is likely to run out and we have already communicated to Government to say besides the fact that Trade Fair and Independence celebrations will be held here, we need to be declared a water shortage area which will assist to unlock resources from other partners to come and assist the city in terms of water supply,” said Eng Dube. [email protected]