WUHAN. — China’s Hubei Province, centre of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reported 14 840 new confirmed cases and 242 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily increases so far, local health authorities said.

The Hubei Provincial Health Commission said the number of new cases included 13 332 clinically diagnosed cases, which have been seen as confirmed cases from last week.

It brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 48 206. The province had a total of 1 310 deaths as of Wednesday.

Clinically diagnosed cases are unique to Hubei statistically. The inclusion of those cases drives the surge in the number of new confirmed cases.

Any suspected cases with pneumonia-related computerised tomography (CT) scan results are counted as clinically diagnosed cases, according to the latest version of the diagnosis and treatment scheme released by the National Health Commission.

The provincial health commission said the diagnosis criteria revision has been made to give those who have been clinically diagnosed the timely standard treatment of confirmed cases to further improve the treatment success rate.

The province also saw 3 441 patients discharged from hospital after recovery as of Wednesday. Among the 33 693 hospitalised patients, 5 647 were still in severe condition and another 1 437 in critical condition.

As the figures soared in China, a troubling new front opened abroad as neighbouring Vietnam placed 10 000 people under quarantine after six COVID-19 cases were discovered in a cluster of villages — the first such lockdown overseas. — AFP.