By Abel Karowangoro

Farmers have expressed mixed feelings over delays in the distribution of Command Agriculture inputs from their local Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots.

Farmers say the slow pace at which they were receiving inputs like fertilizer from the GMB was disturbing.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post at the Norton GMB Depot where they had camped for a week while waiting for inputs, some Mashonaland West farmers said they had not got the promised fertilizers, adding the programme had been hi-jacked by corrupt people within Zanu PF and the government.

“We have been told since last month to come and collect our fertilizers but we are now being told different thingd,” Tawanda Makwembere, a Mashonaland West farmer, said.

“We are reading in the Press that people in Harare – who are not farmers – are being seen transporting tonnes of Command Agriculture programme fertilizers.

“What is going on?” Makwembere queried.

Albert Mubaiwa of Waterfalls was allegedlly found in illegal possession of fertilizer meant for the government’s Command Agriculture scheme by Mbare police officers.

Mubaiwa allegedlly confirmed to police that the 27 tonnes of fertilizers he was in possession of were Command Agriculture inputs, adding that he however had all the requisite papers.

“What is this,” said Makwembere.

Currently, Zimbabwe is under the throng of a biting drought, with the country having to import grain and other basic commodities from countries such as Zambia and Tanzania. AFP