Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DISCARDED Highlanders striker Dalubuhle Dlodlo (21) and defender Vincent Moyo (24) started job-hunting by training with Bulawayo City yesterday.

The pair, deemed excess baggage by the Highlanders’ technical team, were reportedly “armed” with clearance letters and were allowed to train.

Dlodlo and Moyo trained under the watchful eyes of City assistant coaches Farai Tawachera, Johannes Ngodzo and Simba Rusike.

The two former Highlanders’ players are among a number of “up-and-coming” stars that Bosso reportedly released, as they are not in coach Mark Harrison’s plans.

Dlodlo was with Highlanders’ developmental side Bosso 90, while Moyo turned out for the senior team.

Another Bosso 90 product, 21-year-old striker Brighton Makopa was spotted training with Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday.

Makopa and Dlodlo are among 13 Bosso 90 players that reportedly requested for clearance letters after being overlooked for first team promotion.

Highlanders are said to be closing in on veteran strikers Mkhokheli Dube (37), Obidiah Tarumbwa (34) and ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Mitchell Katswairo (30).

Players that performed consistently for Bosso 90 and were waiting to break into the first team included 23-year-old attacking midfielder Dominic Jaricha and 20-year-old defensive midfielder Darlington Munkuli, who were voted among the 2019 Zifa Southern Region Division One League’s best 11. The senior team coaches are still assessing defender Cardwell Gavaza (22).

Central midfielder Brian Jaravaza (23), who spent last season at First Division side CIWU, is said to be heading to Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

However, Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo said: “None of the players have been released. There are some we’re organising loan spells for, so that they can get game time and develop. There are some whose contracts have expired, but what is important is that Bosso 90 will feature players who are Under-21, meaning some will be released.”

Bosso once boasted a vibrant junior policy that produced some of the country’s top players. That policy was somehow abandoned midstream and the club only moved to retrace its footsteps from the beginning of the 2018 season. Defender Andrew Mbeba, who turns 20 next month, is a product of the club’s revived juniors’ policy and was voted the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year only in his second year in the topflight league. – @ZililoR