Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA sensational music duo GDA Fire will today launch five singles as a teaser of their forthcoming third album to be released in April.

The singles launch will be held at The Nest Pub and Grill in Gwanda where Ronnie B and Gibbonz will be supported by resident DJs Ra Angie and Virus.

As today is Valentine’s Day, GDA Fire said they thought of spicing up the day by launching their singles which are all about love. The singles Phakathi ft Cutie G, Wena Wedwa, Ngiyabuya ft Vusile, Uptown Girl and Thandy ft Belz were all produced by Gwanda’s most sought-after producer DJ Drumz.

Gibbonz said the singles launch is to test the waters as they prepare to unveil their album.

“We want to see if people like what we’re doing through this singles launch. The singles are a sample of what people should expect in our album. If they don’t like what we’ll share with them at the singles launch then we’ll have to go back to the drawing board and see where we’re lacking,” said Gibbonz. – @mthabisi_mthire