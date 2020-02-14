By Fani Mapfumo

Suspended Zanu PF deputy youth leader, Lewis Matutu, on Wednesday said the fight to develop Zimbabwe should focus on eradicating corruption.

Writing on his microblogging Twitter account, Matutu said government had no control over sanctions, hence fighting to get them removed was pointless.

“As we continue denouncing illegal sanctions imposed on our country, our fight should mainly be focused on corruption because we have control over it; sanctions we don’t,” Matutu said.

The youth leader was suspended from the party after he addressed journalists in Harare together with former Zanu PF Youth League National Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, denouncing some top businessmen over alleged corruption and State capture.

During the Press briefing, the two accused Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and Billy Rautenbech of being corrupt and holding undue influence within State institutions.

The Zanu PF politburo, however, responded to the accusations by suspending the two from the party, accusing them of going against party policy.

Zanu PF has not stipulated procedure on fighting corruption say Matutu

According to Matutu, corruption has intensified as the party constitution lacked proper strategies to deal with the vice.

“The Zanu PF constitution addresses the issue of corruption, … unfortunately, there is no stipulated procedure on how to fight corruption,” Matutu said.

Views on corruption by Matutu come at a time President Emmerson Mnangagwa took the fight against sanctions to the Africa Union (AU) Summit in Ethiopia last week.

Mnangagwa told AU member-states to join Zimbabwe in its quest to have sanctions against it by the United States removed.

While in Ethiopia, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was making progress in pushing for political and economic reforms, adding that sanctions were now impeding on his govenment’s efforts.

“In our quest to enhance national cohesion, unity and political tolerance, we have established the Political Actors Dialogue platform which brings together the various political actors in our country. Meanwhile, our efforts to review the economy are ongoing and the ease of doing business has improved as acknowledged by the Global Index on Ease of Doing Business. We have opened up media space to more players under the new dispensation,” he said.

“Zimbabwe is, therefore, fully committed to continue those voluntary reforms because they are good for our people and further facilitate sustainable development, national unity and peace,” Mnangagwa added. Zim Morning Post