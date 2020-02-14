Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGSTRESS Thandy Dhlana and Patience Mpofu have temporarily replaced Nobuntu’s Heather Dube and Zanele Manhenga who are both pregnant.

Nobuntu director, Dumisani Ramadu Moyo, said Dube and Manhenga will not be part of the five-member all-female acappella/Imbube group’s tour later this year as they will be taking time off. As such, they have been replaced by Dlana and Mpofu, artistes who have established music and performance careers.

“Nobuntu and its parent company 10th District Music are delighted to announce that two of the group’s members, Zanele Manhenga and Heather Dube are expecting their bundles of joy later on this year. This means that the two mothers-to-be will not be joining the rest of the team on tour during the September-December (2020) season as they will be attending to their parental duties,” Moyo said in a statement.

“In the absence of Zanele and Heather, two seasoned performers, Patience Maseko and Thandy Dhlana will fill in their shoes.”

He said Dhlana and Maseko would fit in well as they have worked for Nobuntu in the past and have always been considered as members of the group. Dhlana has an album Ongaziwayo which has enjoyed good airplay on local radio stations while Maseko, a renowned singer, actress and dancer, has worked with several theatre groups locally and internationally.

“Thandy and Patience do not come as new people to Nobuntu, but rather personalities who have been working with the group for scenarios that require one member to be relieved. We’ve long considered Thandy and Patience as sixth and seventh members of the Nobuntu family and we’re thrilled to be going on tour with them,” said Moyo.

Fans of Manhenga and Dube will see them for the last time on stage when they travel with the group to Canada and Bermuda later this month.

“Before going on leave, the two will be part of the Canada (23 February at the TD Sunfest in London) and Bermuda trip for the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts (28-29 February) as they are still fit for our upcoming shows.”

Moyo went on to congratulate the expectant mothers. “Nobuntu means Mother of Humanity hence the group is driven by the core principles of love, unity and family. We value the gift of life and consider this special occasion not only as a blessing to the expectant mothers alone, but to Nobuntu Music and 10th District as a whole.

“As Zanele and Heather are going to be taking some well desired time off from all the strain of touring and performing overseas, we wish them all the best in this journey of motherhood,” he said.