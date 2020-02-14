Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze has ruled that main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Vice Chairman and Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala is not guilty on charges of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Justice Mawadze described as bizarre claims by State prosecutor Tawanda Zvakare that Sikhala wanted to stage a “coup” in Zimbabwe to overthrow Mnangagwa’s government.

MDC Deputy Spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said; “The defence’s application for exception was upheld, amid chaotic scenes as police fired teargas on innocent bystanders outside the court.”

Sikhala was alleged to have threatened to unseat Mnangagwa before the 2023 election while addressing party supporters at a rally in Bikita last year. Nehanda Radio