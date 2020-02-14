Mashudu Netsianda in Binga

THE Government has identified a temporary site to accommodate victims of floods and mobilised resources to assist the affected families mainly in Nsungwale under Chief Sinakoma area in Binga.

The floods claimed an elderly man’s life on Monday while 34 families were evacuated to safety by Government’s rapid response teams led by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU).

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Richard Moyo yesterday distributed several bags of grain and food hampers to the families that were affected by flash floods.

Cde Moyo also visited the affected areas.

He said Government was committed to addressing the plight of the victims and urged other stakeholders to complement its efforts.

“Government is aware of the plight of Binga villagers who were affected by floods in Nsungwale area under Chief Sinakoma. We have since started mobilising support to assist the affected communities. Food and non-food items have been mobilised and some of it will be swiftly dispatched to the site, which we identified as a temporary shelter,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the Zimbabwe National Water Authority has availed water bowsers and water treatment chemicals and 261 tents to the victims.

The tents, which were mobilised by the CPU, will be mounted onsite to house the affected families.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in order to give the appropriate intervention to the affected communities. I therefore urge all stakeholders to continue supporting the Nsungwale community and all donations should be channelled through Government structures, precisely the CPU,” said Cde Moyo.

Jafuta Foundation, a Victoria Falls- based NGO chipped in with clothes, blankets and water purifiers among other items.

According to a CPU report, 181 homes were affected by flooding of which 37 were completely destroyed, leaving the families homeless.

A bridge that links Nsungwale village with a local primary school as well as Chininga bridge connecting Siabuwa and Binga centre were extensively damaged making them inaccessible.

Senator Chief Siansali urged Government to address the issue of communication in areas like Binga which have no mobile phone networks, saying it impacted negatively in the event of natural disasters. He said there was need for Binga Rural District Council in consultation with local traditional leaders to consider relocating the affected villagers, saying the area is not conducive for human settlement.

“We need to come up with a well-coordinated human settlement plan. This type of settlement found here is not conducive for human habitation and besides being surrounded by rivers, the place is hilly such that no meaningful farming can take place,” he said.

“A robust human settlement plan should be availed by the council in conjunction with local traditional leaders.”