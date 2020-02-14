FOR the first time in more than two decades, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will host two English county teams in March.

Derbyshire and Durham will play all three formats of the game against local select sides in Bulawayo and Harare.

The last county team to officially visit Zimbabwe was Worcestershire in 1997.

Led by former Zimbabwe captain and coach Dave Houghton, who is their head of cricket, Derbyshire will be touring the country for the first time and will face a Zimbabwe Select side in two T20 matches, two 50-over games and two three-day fixtures at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Durham, who toured Zimbabwe in the 1991/92 season, will play two three-day matches against the Chairman’s XI at Harare Sports Club in the capital.

ZC director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza hailed the county tours as a massive boost for the game in Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Derbyshire and Durham. The magnitude and importance of their visit cannot be over-emphasised,” said Masakadza.

“While our players will learn big lessons and gain invaluable experience from playing against such top opposition, we believe this marks the beginning of a new chapter that will hopefully see more English county teams touring Zimbabwe as that will go a long way in preparing our players for the rigours of high-level and international cricket.” – ZimCricket