Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC life member Solwayo Ngwenya says the club is a national economic driver that also plays an important role in empowering the youths in the community.

Ngwenya said this on Thursday when he presented Bosso with a set of 30 soccer balls worth $20 250. The set included 27 training balls and three match-day balls.

At the club’s Annual General Meeting earlier this year, it was highlighted that the club was in need of 100 balls. Ngwenya’s donation is a timely boost for Bosso who are having their pre-season preparations.

“I was born a Highlanders fan. We all know the history of this club and as fans we should make an effort to dig deep into our pockets and support this team. When I come here I don’t want any position in the club but just to support it,” said Ngwenya.

He said by supporting Highlanders, the community will be empowering young boys to become future soccer stars.

“We don’t want our youths to indulge in drugs and alcohol abuse or other such anti-social behaviour. We want to see them playing football or engaging in other sporting activities,” said Ngwenya.

He said Highlanders as a football team impacted on many economic sectors hence the need to support it.

“When the team plays its business for transport operators, vendors and even the city council hence we want to see this team progressing,” said Ngwenya who is the Mpilo Central Hospital’s clinical director.

Club president Ndumiso Gumede was elated with the timely donation.

“A few weeks ago, we had a strategic meeting where we were seeking to find the direction in which we should take the club to. Our new head coach came to the meeting and told us that he was in need of soccer balls.

“As a club we went and sought assistance from people that we knew could assist and Mr Ngwenya was one of those people.

He told me that he would offer us help and this is what he has done.

We are grateful for such a gesture that will go a long way in assisting the club. I am certain the head coach would be happy with this development,” said Gumede. – @innocentskizoe