Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FITNESS enthusiasts in Bulawayo are in for a treat when Alpha Mineral Water, in conjunction with Food Lovers’ Market and Body Works Gym, hold an Intense Aerobic Marathon this morning at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre in Bradfield.

Eight Body Works Gym aerobics instructors will take fitness lovers through rigorous workouts scheduled to last two hours at the shopping centre’s car park.

Gregory Andrews, Alpha Mineral Water director, said the idea of an intense aerobic marathon was aimed at bringing together the Bulawayo community and providing residents with entertainment.

“We are targeting housewives and husbands to come together, to bring some entertainment to Bulawayo. It is free, we want people to come through and have fun. We will be checking blood pressure and sugar levels, advice will also be given on diet,” Andrews said.

There are prizes to be won in the form of complimentary gym membership, cases of water and food vouchers in what promises to be a fun-filled two hours of entertainment and fitness workouts. — @Mdawini_29