Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) newscaster, Musorowegomo Mukosi, who was in court on allegations of allowing his pistol to be used during an assault on his workers at his mine claim in Mt Darwin, has been acquitted.

Mukosi, who was being represented by Advocate Tendai Masawi, appeared before Mt Darwin magistrate Ms Tendai Chifamba on charges of failure to safeguard and secure ammunition.

He was found not guilty after a full trial.

His colleagues, Liberty Munemo, Gilbert Charuma and Blessmore Tembo, were fined $700 each after being convicted of assault.

It was the State case that on January 26 at Mushaki Shops in Chindunduma, Mt Darwin, Munemo, Charuma and Tembo, who are Mukosi’s colleagues arrived at the shops and started asking for identity documents from several people at the shops.

Munemo then produced a pistol (registered in Mukosi’s name) and pointed it at Phibeon Juma as a way of intimidating him.

During the same time, Charuma and Tembo started assaulting some people at the place.

Juma and Koshiwai Mucheye approached the trio demanding to know why they had earlier assaulted them.

Out of fear of getting revenge from the people, Munemo took a one-star pistol belonging to Mukosi and fired a single shot at Corner Store Business Centre to intimidate Juma and his friends.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Mukosi and his colleagues.