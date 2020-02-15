Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE situation at the country’s hospitals has improved after doctors ended their strike with all junior doctors reporting for work at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospital, a doctors association has said.

The Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe (PDAZ) national spokesperson Dr Anesu Rangwane said their new association was uniting doctors after divisions that were experienced during the strike period.

Dr Rangwane said this in an interview at Mpilo Central Hospital during the commemoration of the launch of the new association by junior doctors from Mpilo and UBH who could not make it to the official launch that was held in Harare last year.

Dr Rangwane said the new association was formed with the spirit of helping the people.

He said since doctors returned to work, there has been an improvement in the health delivery system as patients now have access to treatment at all public hospitals.

Dr Rangwane said the improvement is in line with the PDAZ’s goal of valuing the life of patients.“We are the PDAZ, a new doctors association which was officially launched in December last year in Harare. The new association shares similar grievances with the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) as it is born out of a need to improve the plight of doctors and patients,” he said.

Dr Rangwane said the new association was working to ensure patients are not shortchanged as they deserve the best services. “We are pleased to announce that the health situation in the country has improved because of the new association. All junior doctors here at Mpilo hospital have taken up their posts and it is a similar situation at UBH and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, ” he said.

Dr Rangwane said PDAZ had also created unity among doctors who are now working together to improve the health services delivery system.

“The situation is not back to where it must be but we are going somewhere. The purpose of this association is to show that during the strike there were a lot of differences causing division among ourselves as doctors and because of the association, we are now united by one common goal which is the love for our patients who should always come first,” he said. – @michellzvanyanyan2