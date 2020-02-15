Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC goalkeeper Wellington Muuya (24) headlined a cast of experienced players unveiled by ambitious Victoria Falls-based First Division side Mosi Rovers yesterday in the resort town.

Rovers, aiming to become the first team to take Premiership football to the resort town of Victoria Falls, have beefed up their side by adding six players that have won the Zifa Southern Region Division One League title.

The quartet of defensive midfielder Thabani Goredema, winger Physwell Madhazi, attacking midfielder Christopher Samakweri and striker Darryl Nyandoro, who led Bulawayo City to the 2019 Southern Region Division One League title, anchorman Takunda Muzuva, a 2017 championship winner with Bulawayo Chiefs as well as former Bantu Rovers striker McCarthy Dube have signed for the Victoria Falls side.

Muuya joins the club on a season’s loan from Bosso, who have since roped in ex-Caps United shot stopper Chris Mverechena.

Martin Mhlanga, Rovers’ chairman, believes they have covered enough ground to launch a strong title challenge.

“I would say we’ve covered 60 percent on the technical end for the team to take off and now the onus is on the sponsors and community to rally behind the boys. We’ve signed players with experience as well as locally groomed talent. We used the unveiling ceremony to engage the community and market Mosi Rovers,” said Mhlanga.

“We believe we’ve got a good squad that can challenge for the title and we feel that remuneration determines longevity of the players. If we get good corporate backing and community buy-in, then we move on.”

Rovers’ “statement of intent” in as far as the title race is concerned was made clear when they roped in coach Try Ncube, who led Bulawayo City to last season’s championship.

Some of the Victoria Falls players that form the core of the team are right-back Nkosilathi Songe, left-back Panashe Ncube, midfielder-cum-striker Tyson Ncube, Rovers’ 2019 Most Promising Player Wellington Nyoni (midfielder), striker Fredrick Phiri as well as midfielders Leib Chiyoko and Darlington Tshabalala.

Victoria Falls-bred utility player Fortune Ncube, who spent last season at Central Region first division club Sheasham, has also joined Rovers, reuniting with his father who is now the coach. – @ZililoR