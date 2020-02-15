Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Victoria Falls

THE Victoria Falls Municipality has been applauded for the material and financial support that it has rendered towards the renovation of the Mosi oa Tunya High School track and field athletics ground ahead of a provincial schools athletics meet next month.

In a brief meeting with representatives of the council after touring the competition venue yesterday, the Matabeleland North National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) chairperson Pelekelo Mathe, said they were appreciative of the work that has been done to date.

Mathe spoke on behalf of the delegation that included National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph), Sports and Recreation Commission coordinator Newman Masuku and provincial physical education schools inspector Zibusiso Moyo.

“We came here to appreciate the work you are doing as council and we also note that you are continuing with the renovations and we are quite confident that by the time we hold our competitions next month, all areas of concern would have been addressed,” said Mathe.

He urged the council to be cognisant of the competition dates so that it works ahead of time.

Council representative Hanna Munenekwa, who is the Welfare and Community Services officer who was accompanied by her assistant Joram Ndlovu, said council will continue with the work it was doing and was pleased that the Mosi oa Tunya High School track had been chosen as a provincial centre.

“We thank you for choosing Mosi oa Tunya High School as your venue for these competitions and on our part we promise to make sure the venue is up to your expected standards. Your concerns will be presented to the respective heads of department who I am sure will address them,” said Munenekwa.

The joint Naph and Nash athletics meet will be held from March 3-6 where a provincial squad will be selected to represent Matabeleland North at the national finals set for Peterhouse College in Mashonaland East towards the end of next month.