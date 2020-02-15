Andile Tshuma and Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

ONE person died after a Falcon College bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at Blue Hills just after Esigodini.

The Falcon College bus had eight members of staff who all escaped with minor injuries.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident.

“I confirm that the accident occurred today but I am yet to receive a full report on the accident from the station that attended the scene,” he said.

Falcon college school head Mr Dave van Wyk said in an interview that the accident occurred between 8.30AM and 9AM.

“Our members of staff were on their way to do various errands in town when they were involved in the accident. It was wet and misty when the accident occured. When I received the report on the accident, I rushed to the scene with our school nurse,” said Mr van Wyk.

He said a Honda Fit, travelling in the opposite direction, was overtaking on a blind rise resulting in the head-on collison.

Mr van Wyk said the Honda Fit driver, who was alone, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman died on the spot while three other people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road, overturned and rolled twice just outside Gwanda town.

Chief Insp Ndebele confirmed the accident which occurred on Sunday at around 3AM at the 135km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Maphane Business Centre.

He said Kigen McCnoville (18) was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle towards Beitbridge when he lost control of the vehicle resulting in the death of Ms Priviledge Mkhwananzi.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident which occurred near Maphane Business Centre in Gwanda. Kigen McCnoville was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with three passengers on board travelling towards Beitbridge along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“Upon reaching the 135km peg he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road, overturned and rolled twice before landing on its wheels. One passenger, Priviledge Mkhwananzi (21) from Jahunda suburb in Gwanda died on the spot while three others including the driver were injured,” he said. — @DubeMatutu/@andile_tshuma