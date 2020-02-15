Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FORGOTTEN urban groover Otis Ngwabi who had somewhat gone into hibernation, has surfaced in South Africa through a house song Buyisela that was produced by DJ Zwesta SA.

Bulawayo-born Ngwabi, who made waves on the local music scene with hits such as Ndiwe, relocated to South Africa some six years ago and has been in and out of the music scene.

In an interview, the artiste who is based in East London, said the song’s producer DJ Zwesta SA was the one who made him rediscover his music passion.

“I’ve been here in South Africa trying to connect with people who would discover my passion and work with me. Luckily, I found DJ Zwesta and he believed in what I do. He agreed to work with me and he’s bringing out the best in me,” said Ngwabi.

He said he had been longing to bounce back onto the music scene.

“I grew up in a household of music lovers as my father was a staunch jazz music lover. Also, I’ve a brother who used to work with a lot of South African artistes. For a long time now, I’ve been longing to get back into the game and I’m glad that I’m back.”

Sharing a teaser of the song on social media, Ngwabi said the song that will be released next month is an emotional one.

“Basically the song is a cry by a person who’s feeling empty as he or she feels the other half has shredded the love they had by not appreciating him or her enough. This person feels she or he needs to reboot so that the heart gets back to its original form,” said Ngwabi.

After the song’s release, Ngwabi said he would likely work with DJ Zwesta on an album. Ngwabi’s last formal studio album was Zulu Zulu released in 2008 which followed his earlier work, Inkondlo Zothando which was released in 2002.

The talented DJ Zwesta SA who hails from Nkayi, said at first he did not recognise who Ngwabi was when he reached out to him last year.

“I didn’t know it was Otis because the time he was famous in Zimbabwe, I had not ventured into music as I was still at school. When he visited my studio, he played me one of the songs he worked on with Zulu Boy which I liked.

“However, when he suggested that we work together last year, I couldn’t commit because I was still pushing my song Lashona Ilanga,” said DJ Zwesta SA.

He said this did not deter Ngwabi as he made numerous visits to the studio afterwards.

“On numerous visits to my studio last year, he heard one of the beats I was working on and he instantly came up with a hook that caught my attention. That’s how we came up with Buyisela,” said DJ Zwesta SA.

The producer who was nominated at the Skyz Metro FM Awards for Lashona Ilanga, said Buyisela, will be released on March 6.