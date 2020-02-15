Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo City Council has once again threatened to shut down venues around the city that are flouting lease agreements.

The clubs include Highlanders Football Club, Queens Sports Club, Hartsfield Rugby Ground, Bulawayo Athletic Club, Smokehouse and Busters Sports Club.

“It was noted that council-leased sports clubs are engaging in unauthorised activities such as live shows and ‘tshisa nyama’ (braai activities) which was causing nuisances for residents in the neighbourhood.

“Residents are complaining of noise, disturbance of peace, rowdy behaviour and other nuisances,” read the latest council report.

Highlanders Football Club is accused of also sub-letting Hlabangana Lounge. The club leased out part of the clubhouse to Bulawayo socialite and broadcaster Babongile Sikhonjwa in 2018. This saw the establishment of Hlabangana Lounge braai facility a year later.

The facility was eventually closed after operating for five months after the intervention of council.

In 2016 council resolved to shut down Blue Turkey Sports Bar in Fourwinds following complaints of loud music. Residents even signed a petition calling for the closure of the bar but surprisingly it is still open.

Residents have accused council of making empty threats hence clubs continue to flout lease agreements thereby inconveniencing them.

They say it seems council does not have the powers to enforce its own regulations thereby leaving the clubs to do as they please at the expense of their welfare.