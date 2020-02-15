Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RUGBY enthusiasts are in for a treat when the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Under-21 league games kick off this afternoon at Hartsfield Ground.

Five teams, Old Miltonians, Highlanders, Matabeleland Warriors, Bulldogs and Bulawayo Dugger Boys compete in the league programme that will run for seven weeks, leading to the start of the senior men’s league in April.

Powerhouses Old Miltonians will face off against Highlanders in the first match, with Matabeleland Warriors taking on Bulldogs. Bulawayo Dugger Boys are on a bye.

“We have a full programme this weekend with the Under-21 games that will be played over seven weekends taking off. This developmental tournament is a build-up to the senior men’s league that will kick off at the beginning of April.

“Plans are also underway to also get the ladies’ teams fielding their Under-21 sides,” said Simba Dangah, BMRFB spokesperson.

The Under-21 tournament is a season’s opening competition where some of the up and coming youngsters who will impress during the seven weekends are likely to get scouted for senior men’s action. – @ZililoR