Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Iyasa through their Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion (Credisi) project, will be hosting another arts extravaganza at Nkulumane Hall next Thursday.

Credisi, which was initiated last year, is a partnership between the dance outfit and Bulawayo City Council. The project is meant to celebrate culture and revive the arts centres in the city through bringing artistes together.

The extravaganza which is set to kick off at 2PM, will feature performances from Western Khazins, Bolamba Culture Birds, Victory Siyanqoba, Oxide Kids and Kaisa.

Iyasa founder, Nkululeko Dube said for the past six months, they have been hosting these events monthly to promote interaction between artistes and the communities while also giving up-and-coming artistes exposure. So far, the extravaganza has been held in Pumula and Entumbane among other communities.

“As from August last year, we’ve been promoting cultural diversity after engaging with our City fathers. We’re continuing to do so by having meetings coupled with performances once a month and the next edition is in Nkulumane.

“This project is good in that it also gives artistes a platform to showcase their talents to communities thereby creating a fan base,” Dube said.

The project, Dube said, is also meant to provide those in the western suburbs quality entertainment enjoyed by those in the CBD.

He committed to hosting the event for the rest of the year as their aim is to cover almost every community in Bulawayo.

“We want to go to almost every community that has been lacking on entertainment. Our aim is to promote cultural and arts diversity in our communities by bringing arts to venues close to the people,” he said — @waynecas