Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Ministers of State for Bulawayo and the two Matabeleland provinces yesterday pledged to jointly mobilise resources to ensure that the main 40th Independence Day celebrations are memorable and a resounding success.

This year’s 40th Independence anniversary celebrations will be held in Bulawayo in line with President Mnangagwa’s desire to decentralise national events.

For the past 39 years, Harare solely hosted the celebrations.

In separate interviews yesterday, Ministers of State for Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces, welcomed the new development, saying it was in tandem with the Second Republic’s devolution thrust.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said as a host province, there was a need for all key stakeholders in the region to demonstrate unity of purpose through joining hands to ensure that the event is a success.

“We are hosting the main 40th Independence Day celebrations and the fact that we are the first province to host the main event outside the capital city makes us so proud. It is a great honour bestowed on us and therefore we need to work together in unity so that it becomes historic,” she said.

The Minister urged the business community to come on-board.

“This therefore calls for people not only in the Matabeleland region but the entire southern region inclusive of Masvingo and the Midlands to join us in preparing for this national event of great magnitude.

“A lot of people will come to Bulawayo and that means there will also be meaningful business for us,” said Minister Ncube.

She said people from the region need to come together and commemorate this very important State function and demonstrate their capacity to host such a big event.

Minister of State for Matabeleland North Cde Richard Moyo said he would work closely with his Bulawayo counterpart to mobilise resources for the event.

“As leaders in the Matabeleland region we will work together so that this event is a success. My province will work closely with Bulawayo province.

“We are happy because of this new development which will see provinces rotating in terms of hosting the main Independence Day celebrations. In fact, there are people who have never witnessed the national event and this will therefore create an opportunity for them to attend,” he said.

“Under the new dispensation President Mnangagwa saw it fit for all Zimbabweans to benefit from national events, which is a clear indication that he wants to unite the country.”

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Cde Abednico Ncube said: “Independence Day celebrations are a national event and we will support this event. We are happy because this year, the President will officiate in our region. Let us go to Bulawayo in numbers and show solidarity and support for our President as we celebrate this national event.”

Speaking during a meeting with civil society organisations from the Matabeleland region at State House in Bulawayo last Friday, President Mnangagwa said this year’s main Independence Day celebrations will be held in Bulawayo for the first time in recognition of the role the city played in the liberation war history.

“We have already made a decision that beginning this year we will be holding our National Independence Day celebrations outside the City of Harare. For 39 years independence main celebrations were held in Harare but I realised that Independence is not for Hararians. As a result of that we have now chosen to celebrate our 40th year of independence in the City of Bulawayo,” he said.

“The nationalism of this country was here, ana Burombo (Benjamin) vakanga vari kuno. Furthermore, Bulawayo is the second largest city in our country. I’m counting on all stakeholders in Bulawayo and the greater Matabeleland region to ensure that our 40th Independence Day celebrations are historic and a memorable success.” – @mashnets