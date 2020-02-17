Natasha Adam, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has dispelled rumours circulating on social media that Chinese nationals are being quarantined for the coronavirus in Harare.

The fake news which published on Saturday by Zwnet alleged that 118 Chinese nationals were being held under quarantine in Harare’s Greendale suburb.

In a statement on Saturday, the MoHCC urged members of the public to ignore the false message.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would like to categorically deny the report from www.zimnews.net/org of February 15 2020 on coronavirus. The said 118 cases are fake. The website quotes an interim Minister of health and Child Care as having addressed a press conference to announce this fake news. Zimbabwe as no interim Minister of Health and Child Care and no such press conference was held by the MoHCC. The public is therefore urged to ignore this fake news as no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

The Ministry expressed concern over the false reports saying they are damaging to the country’s image and cause panic and despondency among members of the public.

MoHCC said members of the public should be assured that adequate measures are being taken to ensure the public’s safety from the virus.

“The MoHCC wants to assure the public that adequate measures have been put in place to prevent, detect and respond to the outbreak and that all health workers are on alert and have been trained under the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response program to respond to this and other outbreaks,” it said.

The Ministry said they have a record of people coming into the country from coronavirus infected countries and have placed them under according surveillance.

MoHCC urged members of the public who want to report on the virus to seek information from the appropriate authorities and they should remain vigilant against the disease.

