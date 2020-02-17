Patrick Chitumba/ Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

THE Government has commended Diamond FM 103.8 Radio Station for extensively covering the Cyclone Idai national disaster, contributing to information dissemination that helped the country to mobilise donor funding to assist those affected by the disaster.

The radio station falls under the Zimpapers media stable and broadcasts from Manicaland.

Addressing representatives of media houses, journalists and residents gathered to celebrate World Radio Day in Gweru last Thursday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said the radio station played a crucial role during and after Cyclone Idai.

“Radio plays a critical role in times of disasters as experienced during Cyclone Idai. While the media in general played their role during the Cyclone Idai, I want to acknowledge and thank Diamond FM 103.8 Radio Station for extensively covering the national disaster. The station took full advantage of its closeness to the event and rose to the occasion to give its best in a manner that significantly reduced the negative impact of the disaster,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said she had a face to face encounter with the disaster as the local area Senator.

“I am the Senator for the area which was ravaged by Cyclone Idai and I would like to personally appreciate the critical role that Diamond FM played in our fight to save lives through information dissemination,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Chief executive officer of Zimpapers (Mr Pikirayi Deketeke) spoke glowingly about the role that was played by Diamond FM in its coverage of Cylcone Idai disaster and I must attest to that, the station really played a critical role in that disaster,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Zimbabwe was opening up the air waves for more radio stations so that information quickly reaches the audience especially in times of disasters.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the opening up of radio stations should however not be abused to fan divisions and promote hatred among Zimbabweans.