Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on Matabeleland region to harness its collective potential in the arts and creative culture and provide national leadership in the sector for peace building and economic empowerment.

The President made the remarks during his meeting with civil society organisations from Matabeleland at State House in Bulawayo on Friday.

He said the Government had declared 2020 the year of productivity and trade and challenged all communities in Matabeleland to create vibrant industry systems leveraging on their resource endowments.

In December last year, the President presided over the launch of the National Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy in Bulawayo where he said he was impressed by the clarity of thinking in the arts industry.

He also threw his weight behind the idea of declaring Bulawayo the National Cultural Capital and okayed the submission that the first National Cultural Festival be held in the city subject to recommendations by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry in Cabinet.

The National Cultural Festival is expected to chart a new trajectory in the arts.

“Late last year, I attended the Creative Culture and Arts Indaba here in Bulawayo, which was a huge success and broadened our perspectives on the potential of this sector. I urge the people of Matabeleland to therefore harness their collective potential in this area and rise to provide national leadership of this field, from both a peace building and economic empowerment point of view,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Government last year allocated money to propel the devolution agenda and the money was increased to more than $3 billion for 2020.

“The onus is on provinces to identify and implement projects that have a transformative impact on the quality of life of people in the various localities,” said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged local authorities to accelerate development in their respective areas adding there is no country that wants to promote lopsided development.

The President said in the Second Republic, the country is united by the common vision to prosper across all sectors and provinces.

“Local authorities must be engine rooms that must accelerate development within our communities.

“I met all RDC councillors in Harare and the Urban councillors here in Bulawayo, with the aim to redirect and refocus us all towards this new orientation. Councillors and communities must work together to prioritise the development projects within the communities,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said because of sanctions, the country was delayed in the exploitation of abundant gas deposits in Matabeleland North.

The President however, said the Government was implementing strategies to find a way out and start the full exploitation of the resource.