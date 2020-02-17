Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RENOWNED Bulawayo boxing trainer Philip “Striker” Ndlovu believes next month’s bill for South Africa-based Zimbabwean pugilist Elvis Moyo in Germany is an opportunity for him to break into the elite international stage.

Moyo will trade leather with Ukraine-born heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Zakhozhyi in a non-title fight on March 28.

Ndlovu, who trained Moyo as an amateur boxer at Tshaka Youth Centre in Makokoba, Bulawayo, said he has watched the boxer grow into a determined fighter.

“This is the break that Elvis longed for. He has stayed for a while without boxing and now is the time for him to show the world what he is made of. Over the years Moyo has grown to be a determined boxer and it’s that determination which drives him. It’s unfortunate that he has received few overseas fights, but this Germany fight should take his career to another level,” said Ndlovu.

“Elvis’ success at international level isn’t only good for him, but for the Zimbabwean boxing fraternity. Believe it or not, there are a number of up-and-coming boxers that look up to Elvis. So, after failing to get visas to travel for fights in Russia and Germany, we pray that this time around he gets the visa for next month’s fight,” he said.

Visa restrictions prevented Moyo from fighting in Germany and Russia last year after receiving short notice invites to trade leather in Europe.

Moyo’s proposed August 2019 bill against Evgeny Romanov in Russia was cancelled due to a late visa application.

A month later he was denied a visa to fight Germany’s Hussein Muhammed at Verti Music Hall in Berlin.

The Bulawayo Bomber, who turned down an offer to fight in Uganda in December 2019 saying he will only trade leather at internationally recognised bouts, last fought in May when he controversially lost to Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland.

Moyo has nine career wins, five losses and two draws, while Zakhozhyi, who had three fights compared to Bulawayo Bomber’s two in 2019, has an impressive 13-unbeaten career fights. — @ZililoR