Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GWERU City Council revenues have progressively declined to $5,7 million a month as at January this year and the trend poses a serious threat to service delivery, an official said.

In an interview, GCC public relations and communication officer, Ms Vimbai Chingwaramuse, said the decrease in revenue was hindering service delivery.

“There has been a decline in revenue collection over the past months because our residents and rate payers are not prioritising paying their bills. Revenue collection has decreased to $5,7 million (in January) from around $6,9 million a month,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramuse urged residents to pay their bills to enable council to provide the required services.

“We know that due to the harsh economic environment people are struggling financially but efforts must be made to pay bills.

“Residents can engage council to agree on payment plans so that they clear their arrears while at the same time paying their monthly bills,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramuse said failure to pay bills by residents and ratepayers was crippling efficient service delivery.

She also said council was looking for investment opportunities in a bid to expand its revenue base.

Ms Chingwaramuse said in this regard council had already set up a business and strategy development office.

“As things stand, we can’t keep on looking at residents who seem to be failing to settle their bills. Council has set up a business and strategy development office tasked with overseeing opening up of new business ventures or opportunities for Gweru.

“There are a number of business opportunities for potential investors. We have aerodrome and hotel stands available. The civic centre is open for someone interested in a day care centre,” said Ms Chingwaramuse.

She said council was also looking at public private partnerships for investment into the now defunct Go Beer Breweries’ farms.

The local authority unbundled the former Go Beer Breweries into three strategic business units, a move that is expected to revive farming and manufacturing activities in the beer concern.