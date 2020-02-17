Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SERIAL robber has been arrested, while his accomplice is still at large, for allegedly breaking into shops at Glassblock Business Centre in Filabusi and stealing clothing, liquor and groceries.

The pair also pounced on pedestrians while armed with a machete and axe.

Chargeman Ndlovu from Theleka area in Filabusi pleaded not guilty to four counts unlawful entry, three counts theft and two counts robbery when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

He was remanded in custody to February 20 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Ndlovu and his accomplice Shadreck Ngwenya, who is still at large, broke into two shops at Glassblock Business Centre on December 17 and December 26 last year and stole goods worth $3 800.

She said they also attacked two pedestrians and stole groceries worth $1 790, R350 cash and a cellphone.

“On December 17 last year Ms Soneni Ndlovu locked her grocery shop at around 6PM and went home. During the night Ndlovu and his accomplice Shadreck Ngwenya who is still at large broke open the locked back door using an unknown object and entered the shop. They stole groceries worth $1 069 and fled from the scene. On the following morning Ms Ndlovu discovered the offence and reported to the police.

“On the same night the pair also went to Lumene Bottlestore and General Dealer where they opened the back door using an unknown object. They stole goods worth $751 and fled. Mr Ndumiso Dube who is employed as a shopkeeper discovered the offence on the following morning and reported to the police. On December 26 they went back to Ms Soneni Ndlovu’s shop in the middle of the night where they broke open a locked door but didn’t take anything,” she said.

More details to follow…