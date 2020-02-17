Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

After a seven-year sabbatical, talented Bulawayo songstress Thandy Dhlana is preparing to release her debut album following the release of an EP titled Ongaziwayo.

The Gwabalanda-born musician who has been in the game for quite a while now, said the 10-track album is yet to be named although all the songs have been recorded.

“I’m working on releasing my debut album and I hope to have done so by mid-year. I wanted to release the album last year but I failed due to financial challenges.

“I am funding the whole project so raising adequate funding has been a challenge hence the delay in completing the project,” said Dlana.

She said what has worsened her situation is that singers of her genre of Ethno-Soul, do not get invited to perform regularly.

“In our genre, we don’t get as many shows as other people from other genres like house and hip hop so it becomes difficult to get money.”

A mother of two, Dhlana said it has also been challenging to juggle motherhood and her music career.

“I’m now a mother of two and my last born is only a month old. It has been challenging for me to perform at late night shows as I have a family to look after,” she said.

However, Dhlana said she hopes well-wishers will jump on board and fund her debut album launch which she hopes will open new avenues for her career.

Since joining the music industry, Dhlana has managed to produce hits such as Hamba Khululeka, Ngikuthand’ekuseni, Makanaka, Ngeke and Ongaziwayo. She has also worked with renowned dancer Sandra Ndebele under her Intombi Zomqangala group. – mthabisi_mthire.