Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ISAAC Mpofu from ZRP Fairbridge and Harare’s Fortunate Chidzivo were crowned men’s and women’s champions in the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) Cross Country Championships held in Harare at the weekend.

Mpofu beat a field of 28 to finish the 10km run in 30 minutes and 21 seconds. Moses Tarakino crossed the finishing line in 30 minutes and 34 seconds to claim second place while Abel Chibanda was third in a time of 30 minutes 36 seconds.

There were 12 participants in the female category won by Chidzivo in 35 minutes and 45 seconds. Rudo Mhonderwa was second in a time of 36 minutes and 44 seconds and Anna Bungu was third in 37 seconds and 17 seconds.

The championships provided a platform for athletes to qualify for the Africa Cross Country Championships set for Togo next month on a date yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Athletics.

Naaz usually conducts a provincial rating after such a race, but they didn’t go that route this year.

“We did not rate provinces this time around, but had we done so, Harare would have been tops because they performed well in all categories. As Bulawayo we are pleased to have got a podium finish given that we only had three athletes competing,” said Bab chairman Manuel Mpofu. — @innocentskizoe