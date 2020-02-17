Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUNG Warriors’ utility player Shadreck Nyahwa has returned to training with Bulawayo Chiefs after failing to force a move out of the club.

The left-footed 21-year-old had pushed for cancellation of his contract on a technicality that the club owed him US$3 000 in signing-on fees from last season.

The former Bantu Rovers star reportedly signed a two-year contract with Chiefs in January last year, with the club agreeing to pay him US$5 000 per year as signing on fees, but he only received US$2 000.

He joined the rest of the squad for training last Wednesday and according to sources close to the player who had attracted interest from Dynamos and Triangle United, Nyahwa will run down his contract with the “Twitter Kings”.

Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda said all players are in camp, adding that his team’s preparations have been progressing well.

“Gabrie (Nyahwa) has started training like you saw him yourself running down with the rest of the squad. I just hope his mind is in it because we’ve been training for about four weeks now and he has to work hard to match the other guys,” said Sibanda.

“Our preparations have been going on well and everyone seems geared up. At Bulawayo Chiefs we like to give talented youngsters opportunities and there are a couple of unheralded players that we are monitoring. We’ve signed some veterans in the form of defender Ben Nyahunzwi and central midfielder Joe Nyabinde to add stability to our squad.”

Nyahunzwi and Nyabinde joined Chiefs from Chicken Inn.

Chiefs are likely to lose attacking midfielder Arthur Musiiwa to Caps United, with the quartet of goalkeeper David Bizabani, defenders Nyahwa and Marlvin Mkolo as well as striker Farau Matare staying to run down their contracts.

It seems interest for the four players has died down despite Chiefs having softened their stance on holding onto “want away” players.

Chiefs had slapped a US$30 000 tag for each player, but slashed the asking price to between US$7 000 and US$10 000.

Bizabani, right-back Marlvin Mkolo and striker Farau Matare were on Highlanders’ radar while dribbling wizard Musiiwa reportedly attracted the interest of Dynamos. Triangle were keen on both Bizabani and Nyahwa.

Bosso 90 midfielder Brian Jaravaza, who was on loan at CIWU last season, is training with Chiefs alongside former ZRP FC striker Ashton Mhlanga. — @ZililoR