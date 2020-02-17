Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, GwandaCorrespondent

THE Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small to Medium Enterprise Development has called on members of the community to utilise its various facilities which seek to empower businesses.

Addressing stakeholders from Matabeleland South province in Gwanda recently, Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said the Women’s Bank had been allocated $100 million this year towards financing women’s projects.

“As the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small to Medium Enterprise Development we have come up with a number of activities that we want to see undertaken in the year 2020 as we want to significantly contribute towards attainment of Vision 2030,” said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

She said the ministry had crafted programmes to ensure they are in line with Vision 2030.

“Under the aspect of community development, we want to create resilient communities. We are glad that the Women’s Bank has taken off and this year Government allocated $100 million towards this facility,” said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

She said the funding will have a huge impact on women’s projects and urged women from all parts of the country to utilise the facility.

“We want to see women being economically emancipated,” she said.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga said the ministry’s aim was to see the growth of small businesses across the country.

She said under the Women’s Bank facility, the Ministry was looking forward to financing different projects which include livestock and crop production as well as mining.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga said women miners will use the money advanced to buy equipment as well as protective clothing.

She said women were also expected to venture into manufacturing as the bank will support women to produce basic commodities in both urban and rural areas.

“We want to assist women with assets such as machinery and continue resourcing bakeries that are using ovens that are environmentally friendly. We also want women to take an active role when it comes to water and sanitation issues. We are also looking into supporting use of clean and renewable energy by providing solar systems,” she said

Deputy Minister Mhlanga said under the education sector Government will assist schools to buy furniture, buses and other assets.

“We want to have as many women as possible, cutting across communities utilising these opportunities,” she said.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga said other facilities under the Ministry included SMEDCO which offers loans to businesses and the Women’s Development Fund which caters for projects being undertaken by women. She urged women to establish gardens so they could benefit from this facility.