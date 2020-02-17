Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Women’s League has said party-initiated projects should spread to benefit other members of the community regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking at a Women’s League leadership meeting held at Davis Hall in Bulawayo on Thursday, deputy secretary for women’s affairs, Cde Angeline Masuku said the move would bring more membership into the party.

“The bread baking project that the party is doing should benefit everyone. Not only the party cadres but all women regardless of their political affiliation. This should assist the party in recruiting new members,” she said.

Cde Masuku said the women’s league has autonomy over its own programmes but should not be contrary to party’s principles.

“As women’s league, we have autonomy over our own programmes but those programmes should not work against the party. You need to know your districts and be well versed with your responsibilities,” said Cde Masuku.

The meeting was convened to educate the newly elected District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) in the Bulawayo Women’s League on how to carry out their mandate within the party

Addressing the same gathering, Cde Josephine Danda, a Women’s League national executive member urged the new DCC leadership to work closely with the office of the Women’s Affairs especially on projects.

“You should work closely with the office of the Women Affairs here at Davies Hall. This office is there for all issues related to women, issues to do with projects, grievances or dissemination of information from or to our headquarters in Harare,” said Cde Danda.

The bread baking project is one of the Zanu-PF Women’s League economic empowerment initiatives launched last year.