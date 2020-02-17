A fortnight ago the local showbiz industry woke up to new, colourful and well-choreographed visuals by award-winning Blaqs pinned on Nash TV YouTube Channel.

The three-minute-long musical video titled Kwende, which by Friday had hit close to 10 000 views, features familiar faces in the industry and a cameo appearance from Enoch Chisale has got everyone asking who the young vocalist is.

His name is Damascus, and he is the new Afro-pop kid on the block.

Damascus is happy with the support and the reception he has been getting after the release of Kwende, a dance song which might have people debating on its meaning.

“Kwende is a party song where a guy will be instructing a girl to dance and drop it like it’s hot, thus ‘kudzikisa mukwende,” Damascus said.

“Kwende is just an exaggeration of mukwende, which means something that is heavy or a heavy parcel. So, in the song I am saying dance till you drop, whichever body part you feel might be heavy for you.

“I like writing party songs and one day when I was taking a bath, I found myself hymning kwende kwende and I went on to write about that with dance in my mind.”

Real name David Maposa, Damascus was born 27 years ago in Zvishavane and grew up in Gweru in a family of three. He started music in 2018 and seeks to entertain and educate with his urban sound.

Explaining his stage name Damascus, he said: “I was inspired by the biblical Paul who was known as a sinner, but his life changed on his way to Damascus. I think I am on my way to Damascus and my life story is about to change, be it my musical life or personal life.”

His sound is a fusion of traditional African melodies and modern ones. He said he is inspired by Davido.

Damascus has worked with a number of local artistes, namely DJ Tamuka, Nutty O and Stunner. After the release of his single, Kwende, Damascus intends to release an album later this year that he hopes will cement his name in the local music industry.