A fortnight ago the local showbiz industry woke up to new, colourful and well-choreographed visuals by award-winning Blaqs pinned on Nash TV YouTube Channel.
The three-minute-long musical video titled Kwende, which by Friday had hit close to 10 000 views, features familiar faces in the industry and a cameo appearance from Enoch Chisale has got everyone asking who the young vocalist is.
His name is Damascus, and he is the new Afro-pop kid on the block.
Damascus is happy with the support and the reception he has been getting after the release of Kwende, a dance song which might have people debating on its meaning.
“Kwende is a party song where a guy will be instructing a girl to dance and drop it like it’s hot, thus ‘kudzikisa mukwende,” Damascus said.
“Kwende is just an exaggeration of mukwende, which means something that is heavy or a heavy parcel. So, in the song I am saying dance till you drop, whichever body part you feel might be heavy for you.
“I like writing party songs and one day when I was taking a bath, I found myself hymning kwende kwende and I went on to write about that with dance in my mind.”
Real name David Maposa, Damascus was born 27 years ago in Zvishavane and grew up in Gweru in a family of three. He started music in 2018 and seeks to entertain and educate with his urban sound.
Explaining his stage name Damascus, he said: “I was inspired by the biblical Paul who was known as a sinner, but his life changed on his way to Damascus. I think I am on my way to Damascus and my life story is about to change, be it my musical life or personal life.”
His sound is a fusion of traditional African melodies and modern ones. He said he is inspired by Davido.
Damascus has worked with a number of local artistes, namely DJ Tamuka, Nutty O and Stunner. After the release of his single, Kwende, Damascus intends to release an album later this year that he hopes will cement his name in the local music industry.
Leave a Reply