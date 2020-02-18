Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP clubs that have embarked on a “total overhaul” of their squads in pursuit of glory might see results going against their desires in the opening stages of the season, something likely to cost coaches their jobs.

FC Platinum have beefed their squad with 11 acquisitions, while another platinum powered side Ngezi Platinum Stars unveiled 12 new signings and Caps United, who lost the 2019 championship on the last day of the season, have so far signed 17 players.

Among Caps United’s signings are Innocent Mucheneka from Chicken Inn, Tatenda Tumba and Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, both from Harare City, ex-Yadah pair Leeroy Mavhunga and Enock Karembo, goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Tafadzwa Jaravani and Carlos Mavhurume.

Ngezi Platinum Stars signed experienced midfielders Devon Chafa and Denver Mukamba as well as Nigel Makumbe from ZPC Kariba, Wellington Taderera, Kudzai Chigwida, goalkeeper Marion Chang, Anelka Chivandire, Nyasha Chintuli, Junior Zindoga, Issa Ali, Munashe Katondo and Tendai Matindife.

Champions FC Platinum bolstered their squad with two DR Congo players, defender Felly Mulumba and striker Ellie Ilunga, goalkeeper Future Sibanda and former Warriors winger Silas Songani.

Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Ralph Kawondera and defender Donald Dzvinyai from Triangle United, former ZPC Kariba midfielder Godswill Gwara, defender Nomore Chinyerere from Hwange, Denzel Khumalo from Highlanders and the exciting duo of Last Jesi and Stanley Ngala from Manica Diamonds all found a new home in Zvishavane.

Not to be outdone are Dynamos, who have signed 14 players, Tymon Mvula, Sylvester Appiah, Partson Jaure, Byron Madzokere, Nkosilathi Mhlanga, Tanaka Chidhobha, Tinotenda Chiunye, Lenox Mutsetse, Juan Mutudza, Barnabas Mushunje, King Nadolo, Albert Eonde, David Temwanjira and Takunda Mawire.

Caf instructor and former Warriors’ coach Gibson Homela said: “I’m just wondering what these people are doing embarking on such a massive overhaul of players.

“To me, this looks like a trial and error thing because there is no shortcut to success. The winning formula needs continuity, but if you find a club signing 11 or more players, then it means they had no team last season. Personally, I feel if a coach advises the executive that he wants more than 11 players then he is planning for his failure.”

Brazil and Spain trained coach Dalubuhle Bhebhe warned that the “best players may not necessarily form the best team” and could struggle gelling.

“Total overhaul isn’t advisable, but it all depends on the needs and analysis of a squad. One thing that can’t be attained overnight is telepathy. Look at the squad that Highlanders had during the turn of the millennium. They had the likes of Zenzo Moyo, Thabani Masawi and Mubariki Chisoni, who understood each other because they had played together for a while. Depending on how these teams train after recruiting more players, it might take them half a season to gel,” said Bhebhe.

“The best players might fail to be the best team. They take time to gel and a clear example is that of Liverpool. Look when did Klopp (Liverpool coach) start to recruit and they are reaping rewards now. The question with our local league is, are club bosses going to give coaches time for teams to gel and reap rewards later?” said Bhebhe.

Last season’s runners-up Chicken Inn have also gone to the market to beef their squad with seven players, while Manica Diamonds, who are in their second Premiership season, brought on board eight players.

The Mutare-based outfit secured the services of gifted former Black Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley Reyners, slippery former Hwange forward Lucky Vundla, bustling former ZPC Kariba striker Tawanda Nyamandwe, former Mutare City defender Themba Ndlovu, talented former Ngezi Platinum Stars defensive linkman Xolisani Moyo, attacking linkman Talent Chamboko and former Buffaloes winger Charles Teguru.

Chicken Inn signed Ian Nekati, Brian Giant, Clive Dzingai, Nielson Ketala, Brian Muza, Lister Ndlovu and Paddy Nyamakura.

Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) secretary-general Oscar Mazhambe said with a bit of luck these teams could still get instant results.

“The problem with overhauling a squad is that some might miss their targets because of chasing short-term goals. It takes time to adapt to a coach’s philosophy and some teams will struggle. Those unlucky coaches will be sacked because clubs expect results after spending so much in recruiting players. Those who retained most of their players are likely to have a head start,” said Mazhambe. — @ZililoR