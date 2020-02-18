Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFA has handed a life ban and a four-year ban to one Ugandan and three Kenyan players for their involvement in match manipulation in violation of the game’s world governing body’s disciplinary code.

George Mandela from Uganda has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life, while Kenyans Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were handed four-year bans from participating in any football-related activity.

“The formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation into various matches from the Kenyan Premier League in 2019. This investigation was conducted by Fifa through its Integrity Department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities. The findings of the relevant decisions were notified to the concerned individuals, the date on which the relevant bans come into force,” said Fifa in a statement.

The four were found in violation of article. 69 par. 1 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2017 ed.) (unlawfully influencing match results).

According to article 69, paragraph 1 of the Fifa disciplinary code, anyone who conspires to influence the result of a match in a manner contrary to sporting ethics shall be sanctioned with a match suspension or a ban on taking part in any football-related activity as well as a fine of at least US$15 300.

In serious cases, a lifetime ban on taking part in any football-related activity shall be imposed.

In the case of a player or official unlawfully influencing the result of a match, the club or association to which the player or official belongs to may be fined.

Serious offences may be sanctioned with expulsion from a competition, relegation to a lower division, a points deduction and the return of awards.

The sanctioning of the quartet comes at a time when Zimbabwe is dealing with a similar case of alleged match manipulation, involving Premier Soccer League side Herentals.

The PSL disciplinary committee handed Herentals a fine of $300 000 and forfeited the result of their match against Black Rhinos, a position which meant relegation for the Harare side.

They have, however, appealed to the Zifa Appeals Committee and the case was yesterday postponed to March 5.

“Match manipulation cases are not taken lightly and Fifa are obviously keeping a close eye to see how the authorities handle this matter and if not careful, serious sanctions might be handed down to both the club and association, especially if Fifa suspects that the case was not handled with the seriousness it deserves,” said an analyst with knowledge of Fifa statutes.