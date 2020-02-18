Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO a capella group Focus Acapella which was representing the country at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition were the first ones to leave the show on Sunday after failing to impress the judges.

The group which had a bad day as their performance of Vusi Nova’s Ndikuthandile was not impressive, were in the RnB category with Ghana’s Note 6, Kenya’s Wanavokali and South Africa’s The Recreators. They failed to impress judges, most whom said they were still amateurs who were not ready to win the US$100 000 prize money.

“You guys are just not ready to win a $100 000. The harmonies are off, the structure of the song is very amateur. For me, for this level of the show, it’s a big big no,” said judge Filah Philip Tuju from Kenya.

Ammara who is a guest judge concurred with Tuju and said she actually preferred the group’s performance of her Akiliz track last week.

“There were moments in the performance where we were seeing creativity and people got excited. That went well, but honestly, when you guys watch this back, you’re going to understand what everyone is saying and frankly, I don’t think we’re going to see you guys next week. Go home and grow,” said Ammara.

Two groups from Zimbabwe, gospel group — Family Voices from Bulawayo and pop group Rhema from Harare are however still in the competition. Rhema so far, have been performing very well and are likely to go far in the competition.

Focus Acapella who are already back home, commenting on their experience on the reality show said: “The journey was amazing as we learnt a lot from the show although it was a sad moment for us to leave. We wish we could have gone all the way,” said one of the group members after the show.

“The comments from the judges, well they seemed pretty harsh but they’re going to help us in future.”

However, the show is going on with Kenya’s Wanavokali which had the highest score this Sunday being named the Golden Voice of the night. As a reward, they will be the opening act this coming Sunday. One group will be evicted again after the show. Through their impressive performance, Wanavokali, an RnB group is certainly trying hard to make up for their country’s other group, Duaro Harmonies which could not travel to South Africa due to visa requirements. As such, Kenya only has two representatives with the other one being gospel group, Solid Rock Band.

Ten groups are left in the running for the US$100 000 prize with the winner set to be unveiled in April. – @waynecas