Heavens will come down at the ICGC Calvary Temple , Sakumono, on February 16, 2020 as the evergreen songstress, Diana Antwi Hamilton leads gospel lovers with exciting worship tunes.

The annual concert dubbed ‘The experience with Diana Hamilton’ will see exciting performances from Joe Mettle, SP Kofi Sarpong and Akese Brempong.

Diana Hamilton, a UK based artiste will lead patrons with some of her popular tunes.

In a chat with The Spectator Agoro, she said she and other artistes billed for the night were ready to thrill their patrons with performances they have never seen before.

“The show gets better each year and what I can say is that this year is exceptional,” she added.

She explained that there would be a second show at Kumasi, on February 23 where she would be supported by Koda, Akese Brempong and Efe Grace.

She appealed to all music lovers to come and be part of this great programme.