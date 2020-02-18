Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

High Court Judge, Justice Nevile Wamambo last Friday freed Gokwe Town Secretary Melania Mandeya, who has been in custody since her arrest on abuse of office allegations about two weeks ago, on $2 500 bail.

Mandeya, who is facing four counts of abuse of office, was represented by Mr Solomon Kangambeu of Chitere and Chidawanyika Legal Practitioners.

The State case against Mandeya is that sometime in 2015, she knew that the town house was in need of new curtains and awarded the contract to her relative, one Ms Zvichapera Zunzanyika and the council paid her without following proper procedures.

On the second count, the court heard that sometime in March last year, Mandeya invited tenders for catering services and about four companies provided their quotations.

The court heard that Mandeya did not involve the council procurement management unit and forged figures of other bidders so that they appeared more expensive than her preferred company, Irene’s kitchen, which had also made a bid for the services.

The catering services tender was subsequently awarded to Irene’s Kitchen without following proper channels, the court heard.

Mandeya, using her influence as the town house boss, reportedly visited the housing department in December 2017 and ordered officials in the department to allocate her stand 155 in Kambasha which was adjacent to her official stand number 156.

She signed a lease agreement, but never paid money for the stand as stipulated in the lease.

The local authority was prejudiced of over $4000 as a result.

The court heard that Mandeya also used her position to directly procure and order the installation of a solar system from Nerenchia Power Rite company for the town house.

Mandeya allegedly used the same company to install a solar power system at her house.

It is the state’s case that Gokwe Town Council paid $325 435 for the solar installation services, but could have saved a huge chunk of that amount of money had proper processes been followed.

Mr Michael Mhene appeared for the State.