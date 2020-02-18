Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said it will provide Binga flood victims with food aid every month and ensure that those who lost their national identity documents get new ones within the shortest possible time.

Flash floods claimed one life, leaving 34 families marooned in Nsungwale Village under Chief Sinakoma between Saturday and Monday last week.

Government agencies led by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) swiftly moved in to rescue the affected families.

The floods left 181 households counting their losses.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke yesterday visited the affected communities and brought with him rice and clothing for the flood victims.

Deputy Minister Matuke said Government was aware that floods have disrupted Nsungwale villagers’ way of life and it would continue to assist them to pick up the pieces.

“We have also brought rice which we are going to give to all the 181 households. We are going to leave a 50kg bag of rice for every household because we are aware that when floods ravaged the community they also swept away their food and clothing. We brought 10 bags with different kind of clothes for men, women and children. So, we expect that you will be getting clothing from those bags that we brought,” he said.

“The food that we brought might be enough for just a few days but Government departments here present will compile a database of those who lost their crops and who no longer have food at home so that we can continue providing you with food relief every month. Government now has an obligation to provide you with food relief until such a time that you can crop again.”

Deputy Minister Matuke said Government is committed to addressing their problems.

“We have visited this area that was hit by floods and we have observed the extensive damage that has happened as a result of heavy rains. Crops were damaged, food stuffs were swept away, some lost their valuable documents such as birth certificates, national identity documents and things like that. Government will come up with a programme to assist those who lost those important documents to get new ones,” he said. Deputy Minister Matuke said Government would prioritise the identity documents issue as citizens must not live without the necessary identity documents.

He said his Ministry will work with the Registrar General’s Department to ensure that all affected individuals get the documents in the shortest period possible.

Deputy Minister Matuke commended the local CPU for swiftly responding to the plight of villagers following the disaster.

He also praised Matabeleland North Provincial Minister Cde Richard Moyo for quickly visiting the district as expected by Government.

“We are also here to make sure that we assist. Our Government as led by President Mnangagwa is determined that relevant ministries during a disaster situation like this one go to the ground and check how our people are copying and provide relevant assistance,” Deputy Minister Matuke said.

Already Government has identified temporary shelter for the flood victims and also provided tents for the villagers. — @nqotshili