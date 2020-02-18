By Lance Guma

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) representative to the European Union (EU), Grace Kwinjeh, has resigned from her post to focus on her studies in South America.

Nehanda Radio understands the veteran journalist turned human rights activist and politician has secured a scholarship to study global politics for the next two years. Kwinjeh has over 20 years experience in communications, lobbying and advocacy, at national, regional and international levels.

She rose to fame in the late 90s as one of the young Zimbabweans, led by the late founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who challenged ZANU PF’s political hegemony.

Kwinjeh became a vocal champion for human rights, suffering long periods of persecution under the regime of the late Robert Mugabe. Pictures of her badly beaten body along with that of Sekai Holland went viral in 2007 cementing her legacy as one of the brave fighters of her generation.

Kwinjeh is also an experienced editor who has studied theology and International Relations and has worked with news agencies and national newspapers, in Africa and Europe.

In 2015 Kwinjeh co-authored a book with Liberia's former President Sirleaf Johnson and other female leaders representing the African continent titled, Women's Leadership in Peace Building: Conflict, Community and Care. She is also published in leading academic journals.