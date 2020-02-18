Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO water supply dams have recorded a one percent increase following rains received last week.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the minimal inflows were received in Upper Ncema, Inyankuni and Umzingwane Dams.

“Insiza Dam is sitting at 37, 16 percent, Inyankuni 52, 44 percent and Lower Ncema 17, 17 percent. Umzingwane Dam is sitting at 4, 48 percent, Upper Ncema is at 10, 85 percent and Mtshabezi Dam 57, 40 percent. The total operational Dam level is 35, 39 percent,” he said.

Recently, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) said the 96-hour water shedding programme will ensure that the water supply lasts up to April next year as long as there are no significant inflows into the dams.

More details to follow…