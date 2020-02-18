Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Local businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has been granted $10 000 bail today by High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere after spending two weeks in prison.

Kadungure was represented by Advocates Silvester Hashiti and Keith Kachambwa of Venturas and Samukange Legal Practitioners, while the state had prosecutor Fortunate Kachidza. Justice Ndewere ordered him to reside at his mansion in Domboshava and to surrender title deed to his Borrowdale Estate measuring 8064 square metres.

Kadungure shall also surrender his passport to the clerk of court and was forbidden to interfere with state witnesses. He is expected to report to the police on Fridays after every two weeks.