Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

EIGHT suspects from Bulawayo have appeared in court for allegedly robbing a motorist of US$10 000 and other valuables.

Mpumelelo Moyo(22) of Hillcrest suburb, Solomon Harry (26) of Nkulumane 5 suburb, Arnold Mutikani (34) of Magwegwe suburb , Enock Moyo(27),Victor Moyo (23) both of Tshabalala suburb, Panokuhle Dube(27), Petronella Mlilo (19), and Uranda Joice (35) all of Pumula Old suburb allegedly connived to steal from Mr Jephrey Nyevhe (27) of Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Mr Nyevhe was dropping off a friend in Kumalo suburb when the eight, driving a Honda Fit vehicle, allegedly emerged from behind and robbed him.

Moyo and his accomplices pleaded not guilty to robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

In their defence outline through their lawyer Mr Abel Ndlovu of Dube and Associates, the accused persons denied being at Khumalo suburb on the day in question.

“Your worship, the first four accused persons will state that they were never at Khumalo suburb on the day in question. The second accused person will further state that he was implicated in this matter only because the complainant owes him $3 500 which he won when they were gambling. The first accused person will state that he was implicated in the matter because he is in conflict with the complainant’s friend over a girl,” he said.

“The fifth accused person will state that he was not in Bulawayo on the day in question. The sixth, seventh and eighth accused persons will state that they were at home when the alleged robbery occurred.”

More details to follow…