A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet from Maphisa has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old teenager under the pretext of healing her and infected her with an STI in the process.

The prophet, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing two counts of rape.

He was remanded in custody to February 26.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said the accused person allegedly raped the complainant on December 16 last year after she went to his home for a cleansing ceremony as she was experiencing abdominal pains and a headache.

More details to follow