Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Multi-Choice Talent Factory, an international initiative created to boost Africa’s film and television industry with new and enhanced talent, will hold a two-day masterclass for existing industry professionals in Bulawayo starting tomorrow.

This is one of two masterclasses being held in the country with the other one in Harare having started on Monday. The Bulawayo masterclass which is meant for producers who are involved in casting, directors who are involved in casting and in directing actors, professionals responsible for extras and senior actors, will be held at the Rainbow Hotel.

At the masterclass, focus will be on documentary film-making, lighting, sound, directing, multi-camera work, production management and the business of film among other topics. The topics will be introduced with in-depth instructions from experts in the African film and television industry.

Liz Dziva, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager, said the masterclasses would complement the other features of the MTF initiative: the MTF Academies in three African cities and an online MTF portal designed to open doors to industry operatives.

“We’re excited to host the masterclass in Bulawayo and we hope it’ll be of value and interest to industry professionals,” she said.

“The masterclass is open to industry operatives whose entry will be on a first-booked, first-in basis. Entry is sought through an e-mail address, [email protected]”

The MTF initiative was created in 2018 to increase the skills base in Africa’s film and television production industry. Two Zimbabweans, Nkosilesisa Ncube and Nelson Madzima, both from Bulawayo, were selected last year for the second edition of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy for Southern Africa.