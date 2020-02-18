Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

OLD Miltonians (OMs) kicked off their Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Under-21 league in style by clobbering Highlanders 55-3 on Saturday.

Jayden Weir scored two tries for OMs, with Aaron Sibanda, Lyden Gakawa, Mthabisi Sibanda, Carrington Kariri, Divine Nyangwa, Gaina Mathuwila and Victor Mtambara scoring one each, as OMs also grabbed a bonus point.

Nhlalo Moyo made five conversions for OMs.

Bulisani Ncube’s converted penalty for Highlanders prevented a whitewash.

OMs official Theo Weale was thrilled with his team’s performance.

“Obviously I was happy to see OMs win, but I must say all the youngsters put up a great show. It’s good to see the sport being played again and having a big audience coming to cheer the boys. I believe the next six weeks are going to be fun, with more people coming to support the boys,” said Weale.

In the second match of the day, Matabeleland Warriors beat Bulldogs 36-3, with Emilio Wilson scoring two tries.

Other try scorers were Ethan Wilson, Nicolas Chipanje, Cain Mathema and Vuyiswa Mpofu.

Tawanda Takawira made two conversions, while Wilson converted the other.

Bulldogs’ consolation came from a drop goal by Shepherd Tavengwa.

Meanwhile, BMRFB chairman Craig Change was impressed with the turnout and hoped they’ll get a title sponsor for the Under-21 league soon.

“The youngsters gave great entertainment to about 500 rugby enthusiasts who came and the challenge now is to cultivate lots of interest from fans to complement the work done by the clubs that coach these youngsters. The other challenge for the board is to get corporate partners because these youngsters, in as much as they are playing for development and to try and get into first teams, they need motivation. We are hopeful of getting partners before the end of the tournament,” Change said. – @ZililoR